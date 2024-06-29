⚠️Cascadia, New Madrid, La Palma - No Guarantee After July 7th

There is one missing piece of the puzzle related to the 2017-2024 solar eclipse cycle that I will uncover in this video. It turns out that the extent of devastation expected to take place very soon in the US will not be limited to the West Coast and the New Madrid only. There is also an enormous risk of the East Cost experiencing massive tsunamis, and once again, the solar eclipse paths tell of this remarkable message to America at this point in history. Together with a special guest appearing on the livestream today, we will talk about strange events surrounding April 8th 2024, hidden history, seismic buildups now taking place, and specific passages from the Bible written over 2,000 years ago that have successfully predicted everything we are now seeing, including one chapter of Isaiah that seems to be telling us exactly what is about to happen to the United States.





