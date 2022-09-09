BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Meryl Nass: INSANITY of New Covid Boosters
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
842 views • September 09, 2022

Last week, the FDA and CDC signed off on the first updated Covid boosters by Pfizer and Moderna that supposedly target the latest subvariants of the Omicron strain.While the Biden administration is spending millions of dollars on untested experimental shots, confirmed medical data suggests that the more you boost against Covid, the more likely you get it. That is not to mention that every dose of Covid shot increases one’s chances of getting serious adverse reactions.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Maryl Nass detailed the disastrous safety and efficacy data for the Omicron boosters that were not even tested in humans, and warned people against taking them, calling it "insanity."

To learn more about Dr. Nass and her work, please visit https://merylnassmd.com/

To follow her on Substack, please visit https://merylnass.substack.com/

Related article: https://thenewamerican.com/white-house-covid-vaccinations-likely-to-become-annual/


For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
insanitythe new americanmeryl nasscovid boostersveronika kyrylenko
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

Mike Adams
Just 5 minutes of brisk walking can sharpen your brain, study finds

Just 5 minutes of brisk walking can sharpen your brain, study finds

Willow Tohi
Pentagon, HHS Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccines and Military Deaths

Pentagon, HHS Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccines and Military Deaths

Belle Carter
Institute for Natural Medicine Recommends Natural Remedies for Bloating

Institute for Natural Medicine Recommends Natural Remedies for Bloating

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: The ancient &#8220;genomic fortress&#8221; hidden in green powder

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: The ancient “genomic fortress” hidden in green powder

Belle Carter
Aerobic Exercise Linked to Improved Executive Function After Menopause, Study Finds

Aerobic Exercise Linked to Improved Executive Function After Menopause, Study Finds

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy