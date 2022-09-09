Dr. Meryl Nass: INSANITY of New Covid Boosters

Last week, the FDA and CDC signed off on the first updated Covid boosters by Pfizer and Moderna that supposedly target the latest subvariants of the Omicron strain.While the Biden administration is spending millions of dollars on untested experimental shots, confirmed medical data suggests that the more you boost against Covid, the more likely you get it. That is not to mention that every dose of Covid shot increases one’s chances of getting serious adverse reactions.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Maryl Nass detailed the disastrous safety and efficacy data for the Omicron boosters that were not even tested in humans, and warned people against taking them, calling it "insanity."

To learn more about Dr. Nass and her work, please visit https://merylnassmd.com/

To follow her on Substack, please visit https://merylnass.substack.com/

Related article: https://thenewamerican.com/white-house-covid-vaccinations-likely-to-become-annual/





For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com