Iran turns strategic islands into impenetrable strongholds

Qeshm Island 'The Sledgehammer'

🔴 It's the largest island in the Persian Gulf and serves as the IRGC's primary military hub

🔴 Its rugged mountainous terrain hides a labyrinth of underground bunkers and mobile anti-ship missile launchers

🔴 Qeshm is designed to launch heavy anti-ship missiles like the P-15 Termit

🔴 Packed with drone bases and radar installations, it is the strategic anchor of Iran's coastal defense

Abu Musa attack point

🔴 Located farther south, right on the doorstep of rival Arab states, Abu Musa serves as a heavily fortified early warning center

🔴 It extends Iran's anti-access or area denial bubble deep into the Gulf

🔴 Radars track incoming allied warships and cargo vessels long before they reach the choke point. It's a launch pad that drastically widens the threat zone





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime