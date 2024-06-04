US Sports Tennis Feat. French Open 4th round: Novak Djokovic rallies to beat Francesco Cerundolo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Featured course:
FUNDAMENTALS OF STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING FOR TENNIS
by Costa Performance
https://bit.ly/StrengthandConditioningforTennis
Off Court Presentation Topics Covered:
On Court Demonstration Topics Covered:
- Long Term Athletic Development - Proper way to Build a Warm Up
- Importance of a Proper Season - What to look for prematch/practice/training
- Importance of Sport Specific Training - Examples of Tennis Specific Exercises
- Science Behind Warm Up and Cool Down - Areas to focus on/ What makes in "sport Specific"
- Questions and Dialogue - What to Look for in a Cool Down/Proper ways to Recover
Book this course - https://bit.ly/StrengthandConditioningforTennis
On today's show we have an excellent prospect with next-level court awareness, and Novak Djokovic showing once again why he's the best in the world. Enjoy athletes and warriors!
Video credits:
Alex Yeager Class of 2025 College Tennis Recruiting Video
College Tennis Recruiting @collegetennisrecruiting
https://www.youtube.com/@collegetennisrecruiting
College Tennis App is a digital recruitment platform that helps high school tennis players and college tennis coaches connect through an intuitive web and mobile app.
Free download
@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3V1QI8g
Recruits Database @ Amazon
Aspiring athletes can find a college, high-school, or team to continue their careers. Coaches gain access to a database of players to recruit from. The site has a blog about college sports, and college selection. It offers players the service to send videos of them playing, from which Recruits Database creates a highlight clip. There is a list of all NCAA and NAIA schools and their coaches' e-mails are a click away. Players can easily send their profile card to each coach. The website has a user-friendly interface, and allows easy communication between coaches and players. New blog posts about college athletics and college life are added periodically. Learn more @ https://amzn.to/4bM43IP
French Open 4th round: Novak Djokovic rallies to beat Francesco Cerundolo
Get Read for the US Open with the app
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3RB8RZR
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4bKRaPo
NBC Sports @NBCSports
https://www.youtube.com/@NBCSports
The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, And Fun!
US Sports Radio