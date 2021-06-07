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Cancer-Causing Viruses and how Latency May Be Dangerous - An In-Depth Discussion with Patrick S. Moore
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How can latent viruses in your body transform into cancer over time? Research shows that while many people have a virus known to cause cancer within them, only some individuals will ever be affected. Press play to learn:
How cancer-causing viruses can be detected
If you have a latent virus within you
How cancer cells react to viral infection
Patrick S. Moore, MD, MPH, and distinguished professor at PITT, shares his research on cancer-causing viruses and viral replication.
While there are only a small number of viruses with the potential to transform into cancer within the human body, the forms they cause constitute around 18% of cancer in the world. Some viruses are even present in close to 95% of the population.
Targeting specific pathways in cells that are also responsible for controlling tumor growth may make a previously healthy cell prone to developing cancer. While this poses a risk, it also may lead to new therapeutic techniques to slow the spread around the body.
To learn more, visit https://www.tumorvirology.pitt.edu.
How cancer-causing viruses can be detected
If you have a latent virus within you
How cancer cells react to viral infection
Patrick S. Moore, MD, MPH, and distinguished professor at PITT, shares his research on cancer-causing viruses and viral replication.
While there are only a small number of viruses with the potential to transform into cancer within the human body, the forms they cause constitute around 18% of cancer in the world. Some viruses are even present in close to 95% of the population.
Targeting specific pathways in cells that are also responsible for controlling tumor growth may make a previously healthy cell prone to developing cancer. While this poses a risk, it also may lead to new therapeutic techniques to slow the spread around the body.
To learn more, visit https://www.tumorvirology.pitt.edu.
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