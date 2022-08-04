IF NO “VIRUS”, WHAT IS MAKING US SICK? | WHY DO PEOPLE *appear to* GET SICK AT THE SAME TIME?

Question: If “viruses” don’t exist, then what is making us sick?

Answer: One single cause is unlikely. More likely an individual is suffering from a combination of some form of the following 3 things:

1. Deficiency - of nutrients, water, sun, sleep, exercise, love etc

2. Toxicity - from junk food, chemicals, poisons, alcohol, drugs, Wi-Fi, 5G etc

3. Trauma - a physical trauma or emotional trauma





There aren't thousands of different diseases, there's only one.It's called allostasis. Allostasis is the process of being in an active state of returning to homeostasis.

The symptoms are not the problem, they are the answer to the problem. The symptoms are not the disease, they are the body's healing response.

The human body is a self healing entity, it does not do anything wrong. The body has a remarkable capacity to heal itself, when you give it what it needs, remove what it doesn't need, and then get out of the way and let it do its thing.

Nature doesn't do disease. It's a consequence of a toxic, Western, modern, digital lifestyle.

Good health doesn't need to be over-complicated.

Get back to basics.

Source Humanley on Telegram: t.me/humanley









This video includes an excerpt from a Dr. Kaufman interview by Brian Young of HIGHIMPACTFLIX.





Video sources:

I had trouble finding the original link uploaded by Brian. Below is a link to the whole interview.

DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN - PUTTING "VIRUSES" INTO PROPER PERSPECTIVE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/QaxI34DgcosY/





Alec Zeck listing Toxins - https://t.me/TheWayForwardwithAlecZeck/4785





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