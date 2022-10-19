Create New Account
And We Know 10.18.2022 DEBATE stage imploding for the DEMS! This ELECTION is CRUCIAL! Maxwell, Fauci exposed! Pray
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
LT of And We Know


October 18, 2022


You know it has become more apparent that we the people are winning when watching debates. We will look at some of those today. 10 years ago the subject matter would have been off limits..not any more. We are fighting back with confidence. We will see Kash and Gen. Flynn insight today also.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ol6qy-10.18.22-debate-stage-imploding-for-the-dems-this-election-is-crucial-maxwe.html

Keywords
winningcurrent eventsdemocratspoliticselectionmaxwellchristianwardemsfaucidebatesgeneral flynnltand we knowfighting for lifeexposing evilkash patel

