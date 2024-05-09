Remember when the co-developer of the Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid "vaccine", Sarah Gilbert, received a standing ovation from dumb sheeple, at Wimbledon?

Remember when the co-developer of the Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid "vaccine", Sarah Gilbert, received a standing ovation at Wimbledon?



I wonder how many of the people clapping ended up with blood clots as a result of the AstraZeneca injection? 🤔



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



