Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Remember when the co-developer of the Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid "vaccine", Sarah Gilbert, received a standing ovation from dumb sheeple, at Wimbledon?
channel image
The Prisoner
9102 Subscribers
Shop now
174 views
Published 20 hours ago

Remember when the co-developer of the Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid "vaccine", Sarah Gilbert, received a standing ovation at Wimbledon?

I wonder how many of the people clapping ended up with blood clots as a result of the AstraZeneca injection? 🤔

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
astrazenecawimbledondumb sheeplevaxx killersarah gilbert

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket