A New Nation: Who We Are and What We Want

-- Who are we? What do we want? These are the fundamental questions of our revolution.
-- White and Christian nations, the Ten Commandments, controlled borders, Jesus Christ explicitly as the Monarch of our nations, regular abolition of debt.
-- Rejection on the Jews and Judeo-Christians.
"when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."-- Declaration of Independence.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
