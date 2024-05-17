A New Nation: Who We Are and What We Want

-- Who are we? What do we want? These are the fundamental questions of our revolution.

-- White and Christian nations, the Ten Commandments, controlled borders, Jesus Christ explicitly as the Monarch of our nations, regular abolition of debt.

-- Rejection on the Jews and Judeo-Christians.

"when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."-- Declaration of Independence.



Fritz Berggren, PHD

www.bloodandfaith.com

