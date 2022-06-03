Introducing The Great Reset

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Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, a highly-influential organization known as the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been under scrutiny for using the global crisis as a means of advancing its own agenda.
Chaired by its founder Klaus Schwab, the WEF aims to influence governments across the world to implement its vision and shape policies to comply with the organization's agenda.
In this docuseries by Kian Simone and Lewis Brackpool, they explore the book The Great Reset, co-authored by Schwab and published in June 2020, just a few months after COVID-19 began shaping our world.