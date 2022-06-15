It’s WAY Worse Than They Are Telling You

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Every day there is more news that most people never see or hear about because the #CommieRat Propaganda outlets and the #CommieJoe Biden administration continue to lie about it straight to everyone face. It is clear that the “fact checkers” are nothing more the fascists who are working with the #CommieRats to silence anyone that tries to present information other than what they approve and that has put millions of people in jeopardy of not being prepared for what’s coming.
Wheat supplies are critical.
NASDAQ Crashing S&P Crashing
Energy production crashing
Food processing being destroyed
Biden approval crashing
Inflation skyrocketing
Consumer confidence crashing
Food prices skyrocketing
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive