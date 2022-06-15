It’s WAY Worse Than They Are Telling You

Every day there is more news that most people never see or hear about because the #CommieRat Propaganda outlets and the #CommieJoe Biden administration continue to lie about it straight to everyone face. It is clear that the “fact checkers” are nothing more the fascists who are working with the #CommieRats to silence anyone that tries to present information other than what they approve and that has put millions of people in jeopardy of not being prepared for what’s coming.





Wheat supplies are critical.

NASDAQ Crashing S&P Crashing

Energy production crashing

Food processing being destroyed

Biden approval crashing

Inflation skyrocketing

Consumer confidence crashing

Food prices skyrocketing













Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw





Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw

BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw

Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1

Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive

TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive



