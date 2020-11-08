© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Caught on Video: CIA/NSA/FBI Whistleblower Dennis Montgomery Predicted Electronic Vote Stealing in Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
923 views • November 08, 2020
What is Operation Hammer?
‘The Hammer’ is the Stasi-like secret surveillance system created by CIA/NSA/FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis L. Montgomery for Obama’s intelligence chiefs, CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
The Hammer (HAMR) appears to be a massive supercomputer system that was used to eavesdrop on phone calls by deploying or “throwing” malicious plugins at targeted computers and smartphones to collect the intercepts and then send the data back to the master supercomputer framework.
Other plugins could presumably hack into online banking, messenger, email and other apps and then transmit the collected data back to the HAMR data center.
Under the Obama administration, The Hammer negated every American’s constitutional rights to privacy, turning the United States into a police state where the federal government was weaponized by the Obama administration against its political enemies.
Obama’s “Operation Hammer” was in full force in March 2016.
CIA/NSA/FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis L. Montgomery stated that Donald Trump was wiretapped for years because: ‘the CIA feared Trump.’
According to the secretly-recorded audiotapes released by Federal Judge G. Murray Snow, “The Hammer” wiretapped Donald Trump “a zillion times.”
According to the Whistleblower Tapes, Brennan and Clapper utilized “The Hammer” to spy on 159 Article III judges, the head of the secret FISA court, SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts, SCOTUS Justice Antonin Scalia, business leaders, millions of innocent Americans, and Donald Trump.
On August 19, 2015, Montgomery turned over 47 hard drives that contain over 600 million pages of documentation from Brennan’s and Clapper’s secret surveillance system to James Comey’s office.
Montgomery also says that the FBI, under then-Director Robert Mueller, supplied the computers for Brennan’s and Clapper’s illegal surveillance system that spied on Donald Trump.
This week the program known as Operation Scoreboard Hammer was used (by the looks of it) to steal votes for Joe Biden and and remove Donald Trump from the White House. Whistleblower Montgomery said prior to this election that the software would be used to steal Republican votes in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Funny how he predicted every state outside of Texas that was involved in the last five day's of Ballot Counting Drama. Feel free to share this video.
Related Links:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/michigan-gop-chairwoman-says-software-glitch-tallied-thousands-of-republican-votes-as-democrat
Fox News Lou Dobbs/Sydney Powell/Russell Ramsland
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/michigan-gop-chairwoman-says-software-glitch-tallied-thousands-of-republican-votes-as-democrat
Software Glitch In Michigan County Tallied 6,000 Republican Votes As Democrat
https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/06/software-glitch-in-michigan-county-tallied-6000-republican-votes-as-democrat/
The Hammer
https://theamericanreport.org/category/home/the-hammer/
The truth about Obama’s illicit ‘Operation Hammer’ and all involved
https://milnenews.com/2019/05/26/the-truth-about-obamas-illicit-operation-hammer-and-all-involved/
VR Systems
https://www.vrsystems.com/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda @
soundcloud.com
https://soundcloud.com/global-agenda-24-hours
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
‘The Hammer’ is the Stasi-like secret surveillance system created by CIA/NSA/FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis L. Montgomery for Obama’s intelligence chiefs, CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
The Hammer (HAMR) appears to be a massive supercomputer system that was used to eavesdrop on phone calls by deploying or “throwing” malicious plugins at targeted computers and smartphones to collect the intercepts and then send the data back to the master supercomputer framework.
Other plugins could presumably hack into online banking, messenger, email and other apps and then transmit the collected data back to the HAMR data center.
Under the Obama administration, The Hammer negated every American’s constitutional rights to privacy, turning the United States into a police state where the federal government was weaponized by the Obama administration against its political enemies.
Obama’s “Operation Hammer” was in full force in March 2016.
CIA/NSA/FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis L. Montgomery stated that Donald Trump was wiretapped for years because: ‘the CIA feared Trump.’
According to the secretly-recorded audiotapes released by Federal Judge G. Murray Snow, “The Hammer” wiretapped Donald Trump “a zillion times.”
According to the Whistleblower Tapes, Brennan and Clapper utilized “The Hammer” to spy on 159 Article III judges, the head of the secret FISA court, SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts, SCOTUS Justice Antonin Scalia, business leaders, millions of innocent Americans, and Donald Trump.
On August 19, 2015, Montgomery turned over 47 hard drives that contain over 600 million pages of documentation from Brennan’s and Clapper’s secret surveillance system to James Comey’s office.
Montgomery also says that the FBI, under then-Director Robert Mueller, supplied the computers for Brennan’s and Clapper’s illegal surveillance system that spied on Donald Trump.
This week the program known as Operation Scoreboard Hammer was used (by the looks of it) to steal votes for Joe Biden and and remove Donald Trump from the White House. Whistleblower Montgomery said prior to this election that the software would be used to steal Republican votes in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Funny how he predicted every state outside of Texas that was involved in the last five day's of Ballot Counting Drama. Feel free to share this video.
Related Links:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/michigan-gop-chairwoman-says-software-glitch-tallied-thousands-of-republican-votes-as-democrat
Fox News Lou Dobbs/Sydney Powell/Russell Ramsland
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/michigan-gop-chairwoman-says-software-glitch-tallied-thousands-of-republican-votes-as-democrat
Software Glitch In Michigan County Tallied 6,000 Republican Votes As Democrat
https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/06/software-glitch-in-michigan-county-tallied-6000-republican-votes-as-democrat/
The Hammer
https://theamericanreport.org/category/home/the-hammer/
The truth about Obama’s illicit ‘Operation Hammer’ and all involved
https://milnenews.com/2019/05/26/the-truth-about-obamas-illicit-operation-hammer-and-all-involved/
VR Systems
https://www.vrsystems.com/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda @
soundcloud.com
https://soundcloud.com/global-agenda-24-hours
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.