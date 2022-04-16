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Mothers' Day Guitar Composition Now for Sale
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22 views • April 16, 2022
Original Composition I wrote for a Mothers' Day Live Guitar Performance at Phipp's Conservatory in Pittsburgh, PA. Now available for sale on Bandcamp. The tomatoes are just a few of the 100 lbs we grew in backyard suburb garden last year; we will beat it this year.
https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/mothers-day-guitar-composition
https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/mothers-day-guitar-composition
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