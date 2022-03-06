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Kim Osbøl: Are the Satanist Trying To Kill us 'Softly'? (Reloaded) [25.06.2021]
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204 views • March 06, 2022
Note: Is our Food Toxic?
- GMO (Genetically modified organism) foods - Genetically Engineered Food.
Note: Remember, the drinking water are also Toxic specially here in Denmark. I recommend: Dafi filter jug: https://dafi.info/en/
Living Water Vortex Jug: https://www.clean-water.com/ by Austrian forest caretaker, naturalist, pseudoscientist, philosopher, inventor and biomimicry experimenter Viktor Schauberger Water Vortex:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=viktor+schauberger+water+vortex&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=viktor+schauberger+water+vortex&;t=web
Source and inspiration:
KJ Ozborne: Giants, Hybrids, & Harbingers of The End Times [24.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dOO4I8OSLhXe/
Georgia Guidestones New World Order 10 Commandments
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=georgia+guidestones+commandments&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=georgia+guidestones+10+commandments&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
https://lastdaysglobalism.wordpress.com/2019/09/02/the-sinister-georgia-guidestones/
https://thesecrettruthabout.com/the-georgia-guidestones-mystery/
GMO (Genetically modified organism) foods - Genetically Engineered Food
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=gmo++mean&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetically_modified_organism
Processed cheese with chemicals
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=process+cheese&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=process+cheese+with+chemicals&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=natural+cheese+&;t=h_&ia=web
Rice with plastic bits
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=rice+with+plastic+bits&;t=h_&ia=web
Heavy Metals & ground up rocks in babyfood
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=calcium+fortified+foods+list&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=heavy+metals+in+baby+food+2021&;t=h_&ia=web
Synthetic supplements exposed - 90% of Vitamins are Synthetic
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=synthetic+vitamins&;t=h_&ia=web
Meat glue, or microbial transglutaminase
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Glue+in+meat&;t=h_&ia=web
Icecream with washing powder
Ice cream or ice chemicals - this will shock you!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=+washing+powder+in+icecream&;t=h_&ia=web
Rice water in milk
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=rice+water+in+milk&;t=h_&ia=web
Sweet potatoes old produce is offen dyed
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=sweet+potatoes+old+produce+is+offen+dyed&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.leaf.tv/articles/dyes-used-to-enhance-the-color-of-fruits-vegetables/
https://listverse.com/2018/05/14/10-foods-we-eat-that-may-lead-to-poisoning-or-death/
https://www.downtoearth.org/environment/organic-vs-conventional-farming/dirty-dozen-most-heavily-sprayed-foods
https://agutsygirl.com/2012/12/19/5-reasons-why-you-might-not-be-able-to-digest-sweet-potatoes/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dyes+Used+to+Enhance+the+Color+of++sweet+potatoes+&;t=h_&ia=web
Coffee with additives floats
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=coffee+with+additives+floats&;t=h_&ia=recipes
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=coffee+with+additives&;t=h_&ia=web
Fake Salt contains chalk
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Fake+Salt+contains+chalk&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=chalk+in+salt&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=How+to+Color+Salt+with+Chalk&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pure+salt+dissolves+in+water&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://weefolkart.com/color-salt-chalk/
Green peas coated in green dye
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=green+peas+coated+in+green+dye&;t=h_&ia=web
How To Detox Your Body Of Toxic Heavy Metals, Kill Morgellons & Protect Against EMF 5G Radiation
https://katrinah.com/how-to-detox-your-body-of-heavy-metals-kill-morgellons-protect-against-emf-5g-radiation/
Kim Osbøl - 5275 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zCvEaD9tKu0Z/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S8LZQlJyJmeR/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
- GMO (Genetically modified organism) foods - Genetically Engineered Food.
Note: Remember, the drinking water are also Toxic specially here in Denmark. I recommend: Dafi filter jug: https://dafi.info/en/
Living Water Vortex Jug: https://www.clean-water.com/ by Austrian forest caretaker, naturalist, pseudoscientist, philosopher, inventor and biomimicry experimenter Viktor Schauberger Water Vortex:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=viktor+schauberger+water+vortex&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=viktor+schauberger+water+vortex&;t=web
Source and inspiration:
KJ Ozborne: Giants, Hybrids, & Harbingers of The End Times [24.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dOO4I8OSLhXe/
Georgia Guidestones New World Order 10 Commandments
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=georgia+guidestones+commandments&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=georgia+guidestones+10+commandments&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
https://lastdaysglobalism.wordpress.com/2019/09/02/the-sinister-georgia-guidestones/
https://thesecrettruthabout.com/the-georgia-guidestones-mystery/
GMO (Genetically modified organism) foods - Genetically Engineered Food
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=gmo++mean&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetically_modified_organism
Processed cheese with chemicals
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=process+cheese&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=process+cheese+with+chemicals&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=natural+cheese+&;t=h_&ia=web
Rice with plastic bits
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=rice+with+plastic+bits&;t=h_&ia=web
Heavy Metals & ground up rocks in babyfood
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=calcium+fortified+foods+list&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=heavy+metals+in+baby+food+2021&;t=h_&ia=web
Synthetic supplements exposed - 90% of Vitamins are Synthetic
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=synthetic+vitamins&;t=h_&ia=web
Meat glue, or microbial transglutaminase
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Glue+in+meat&;t=h_&ia=web
Icecream with washing powder
Ice cream or ice chemicals - this will shock you!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=+washing+powder+in+icecream&;t=h_&ia=web
Rice water in milk
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=rice+water+in+milk&;t=h_&ia=web
Sweet potatoes old produce is offen dyed
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=sweet+potatoes+old+produce+is+offen+dyed&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.leaf.tv/articles/dyes-used-to-enhance-the-color-of-fruits-vegetables/
https://listverse.com/2018/05/14/10-foods-we-eat-that-may-lead-to-poisoning-or-death/
https://www.downtoearth.org/environment/organic-vs-conventional-farming/dirty-dozen-most-heavily-sprayed-foods
https://agutsygirl.com/2012/12/19/5-reasons-why-you-might-not-be-able-to-digest-sweet-potatoes/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dyes+Used+to+Enhance+the+Color+of++sweet+potatoes+&;t=h_&ia=web
Coffee with additives floats
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=coffee+with+additives+floats&;t=h_&ia=recipes
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=coffee+with+additives&;t=h_&ia=web
Fake Salt contains chalk
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Fake+Salt+contains+chalk&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=chalk+in+salt&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=How+to+Color+Salt+with+Chalk&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pure+salt+dissolves+in+water&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://weefolkart.com/color-salt-chalk/
Green peas coated in green dye
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=green+peas+coated+in+green+dye&;t=h_&ia=web
How To Detox Your Body Of Toxic Heavy Metals, Kill Morgellons & Protect Against EMF 5G Radiation
https://katrinah.com/how-to-detox-your-body-of-heavy-metals-kill-morgellons-protect-against-emf-5g-radiation/
Kim Osbøl - 5275 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zCvEaD9tKu0Z/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S8LZQlJyJmeR/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Keywords
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