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People in Maniupol are Beginning to Realize that the Worst is Over - Russia has come with Humanitarian Aid, which does not abandon Its Own People. 032422
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291 views • March 24, 2022
Today in Mariupol, together with the Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party Andrey Turchak and State Duma deputy Dmitry Sablin, they visited a humanitarian aid center organized by the United Russia party. Mariupol residents are provided with all the necessary assistance in it.
People are beginning to realize that the worst is over, Russia has come, which does not abandon its own.
People are beginning to realize that the worst is over, Russia has come, which does not abandon its own.
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