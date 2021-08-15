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Unknown World
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23 views • August 15, 2021
"Creativity is contagious.
Pass it on."
Please consider to follow me on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yardley_pearson/
Me, my Photo Cam and Mavic Mini.
Nature and whatever the lens sees
Enjoy the unknown world...!
Music:
Track "Unknown World"
Music and Video
by Yardley Pearson
Pass it on."
Please consider to follow me on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yardley_pearson/
Me, my Photo Cam and Mavic Mini.
Nature and whatever the lens sees
Enjoy the unknown world...!
Music:
Track "Unknown World"
Music and Video
by Yardley Pearson
Keywords
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