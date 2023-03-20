Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Radical San Francisco District Supervisor Who Pushed #DefundThePolice Is Now Begging for More Police
70 views
channel image
JD Rucker
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

"Be careful what you wish for."

Radical Democrat Hillary Ronen strongly supported defunding police in 2020, as did pretty much every Democrat politician in the nation. It was the easiest way to stay hip, cool, and woke back then. Now that those who got their way are seeing first-hand what defunding police actually does to their districts, they're changing tunes.

Keywords
democratscrimelaw enforcementsan franciscodefundthepolicetop storythe jd rucker showledehillary ronen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket