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RTL Direct Live news (Croatian ministry of health: 0 deaths from covaxx, BUT infectologist from KB Dubrava report 8 deaths)
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30 views • July 31, 2021
Governments and "doctors" are hiding the numbers of deaths and side-effects of covid vaccines. This is the opposite from positive cases and deaths from covid-19.
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