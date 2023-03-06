Exploring Kashi: The City of Life & Liberation | Sadhguru

Sadhguru explores how the city of Kashi, also known as Varanasi, was designed in such a way that as a seeker progressed through it, they would attain to ultimate liberation.

Official brighteon Channel of Sadhguru

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Moon Reading

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Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.

