Longer Lifespans, End of Disease and Negative Emotions, with Nancy Thames – Part 2 of 2
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
22 views • 8 months ago

Evolution will lead to longer lifespans, end of disease and negative emotions, and higher vibrational frequency in sync with Earth and all living things.


We discuss the potential for religious institutions to play a role in addressing the existence of extraterrestrial life.


Nancy believes extraterrestrial beings are helping humans evolve and ascend, but government is hiding this information to avoid vulnerability.


Nancy thinks government is waiting for humanity to evolve and ascend before revealing existence of extraterrestrial beings, and James Webb telescope may provide evidence.


We argue that the extraterrestrials' actions, such as observing human behavior and collecting samples, are not necessarily harmful or invasive from their perspective.


Nancy describes experiencing ETs (Extraterrestrial beings) reminding them of agreements made before birth.


Crystalline DNA activates as toxins fade, joining galactic community 

Keywords
aliensemotionsnancy thames
