Video from the enemy’s side from the territory of Avdeevka Kokskhema.
They complain about constant arrivals, but have no intention of leaving. They also had no intention of leaving Azovstal.
Edit - Adding more info. A militant of the US backed Kiev regime takes cover under bombardment at the Coking Plant in Avdeevka, swearing at all the incoming bombs and shells but saying they will never leave.
🐻 And he's speaking in Russian. For some reason when they are stressed the AFU NEVER uses the 'mova'
Adding...
Pentagon head Lloyd "Raytheon" Austin transferred his powers to his deputy in connection with the hospitalization.
US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks has assumed the duties of chief, the press service of the military department reported. (good article to read to know more about her) - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/meet-dr-kathleen-hicks-secdef-austins-presumptive-replacement-woke-deep-stater
The Pentagon Chief Austin transferred his authorities to his deputy due to hospitalization, and US Defense Minister Austin will not travel to Brussels for the Ukraine donor meeting due to the same reason.
The Pentagon reported that at the moment the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd-Austin, continues to be in intensive care. This is the second time in a month.
The US Secretary of Defense will change by the end of 2024 - this would have happened after the elections in any case, but there is a possibility that Austin’s health problems will lead the Biden administration to the need to urgently replace him with some kind of temporary figure who will sit until the elections.
