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SMHP: Monsters INC. The Adrenochrome Fear Factory Exposed [19.02.2019] 24.03.2021 - 2 hours ago
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107 views • March 24, 2021
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say.
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Shaking My Head Productions 3 uploaded: Monsters INC. The Adrenochrome Fear Factory (Reloaded)
24.03.2021 - 2 hours ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edm2yLyHIeM
"This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines."
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Shaking My Head Productions 2
59.3K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q
---
Shaking My Head Productions 3
2.17K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q-7Q3nP_4296hQ-EMvTg
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https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Monsters+INC.+The+Adrenochrome+Fear+Factory&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Monsters%20INC.%20The%20Adrenochrome%20Fear%20Factory&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Monsters+INC.+The+Adrenochrome+Fear+Factory
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/
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Pinned by Shaking My Head Productions 3 - 1 hour ago (edited)
Sorry folks, my MONSTERS INC. video was just removed for "cyber-bullying". I appealed but they are going after everything now. You can watch it here: https://open.lbry.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2/monsters-inc-the-adrenochrome-fear
...
Truth Shock TV: https://www.youtube.com/user/TruthShockTV
...
LXXXVIII finis temporis: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmt5LlxFlX7_NlB0fvEXRjg
---
Hopefully this video will wake more people up to all the mockery of man hidden in plain sight. They burry it in mainstream tv, music, movies, sports, news etc. These are hard to make. I left the heavier content out as this should easily get the point across. Disney, Universal, all children's shows have hidden messaging showing us who the creators of their content really are. Please wake up all you can while we still have a voice. Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Monsters Incorporated is the largest scare factory in the monster world, and James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) is one of its top scarers. Sullivan is a huge, intimidating monster with blue fur, large purple spots and horns. His scare assistant, best friend and roommate is Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal), a green, opinionated, feisty little one-eyed monster. Visiting from the human world is Boo (Mary Gibbs), a tiny girl who goes where no human has ever gone before.
Adrenochrome is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C9H9NO3 produced by the oxidation of adrenaline. The derivative carbazochrome is a hemostatic medication. Despite a similarity in chemical names, it is unrelated to chrome or chromium.
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Video credits:
EntertheStars RELOADED -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
What ADRENOCHROME, the CLINTON Foundation & PODESTA Have in Common:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcRnpCJiLmU [Dead link]
ADRENOCHROME in Expired EPIPENS & the BIBLE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrNbM1uO3u8 [Dead link]
chatzefratz - (Sean Hross): https://www.youtube.com/user/chatzefratz
(Traces Templar's, Freemasons, Pharaohs back to Switzerland) - Very Educational.
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FB: The Awakening of Truth - 1 aug 2020
What does Adrenochrome and Monsters Inc have in common?
Harvesting children's fear. Adrenochrome was also made in the Wuhan lab in China.
Follow the white rabbit. Do you see the resemblance to a bunny?
This is the elites drug of choice.
https://www.facebook.com/AwakeningOfTruth/posts/107916214355018
https://www.facebook.com/107360761077230/posts/what-does-adrenochrome-and-monsters-inc-have-in-commonharvesting-childrens-feara/107916214355018/
--
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Shaking My Head Productions 3 uploaded: Monsters INC. The Adrenochrome Fear Factory (Reloaded)
24.03.2021 - 2 hours ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edm2yLyHIeM
"This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines."
---
Shaking My Head Productions 2
59.3K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q
---
Shaking My Head Productions 3
2.17K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q-7Q3nP_4296hQ-EMvTg
---
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Monsters+INC.+The+Adrenochrome+Fear+Factory&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Monsters%20INC.%20The%20Adrenochrome%20Fear%20Factory&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Monsters+INC.+The+Adrenochrome+Fear+Factory
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/
---
Pinned by Shaking My Head Productions 3 - 1 hour ago (edited)
Sorry folks, my MONSTERS INC. video was just removed for "cyber-bullying". I appealed but they are going after everything now. You can watch it here: https://open.lbry.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2/monsters-inc-the-adrenochrome-fear
...
Truth Shock TV: https://www.youtube.com/user/TruthShockTV
...
LXXXVIII finis temporis: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmt5LlxFlX7_NlB0fvEXRjg
---
Hopefully this video will wake more people up to all the mockery of man hidden in plain sight. They burry it in mainstream tv, music, movies, sports, news etc. These are hard to make. I left the heavier content out as this should easily get the point across. Disney, Universal, all children's shows have hidden messaging showing us who the creators of their content really are. Please wake up all you can while we still have a voice. Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Monsters Incorporated is the largest scare factory in the monster world, and James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) is one of its top scarers. Sullivan is a huge, intimidating monster with blue fur, large purple spots and horns. His scare assistant, best friend and roommate is Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal), a green, opinionated, feisty little one-eyed monster. Visiting from the human world is Boo (Mary Gibbs), a tiny girl who goes where no human has ever gone before.
Adrenochrome is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C9H9NO3 produced by the oxidation of adrenaline. The derivative carbazochrome is a hemostatic medication. Despite a similarity in chemical names, it is unrelated to chrome or chromium.
---
Video credits:
EntertheStars RELOADED -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
What ADRENOCHROME, the CLINTON Foundation & PODESTA Have in Common:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcRnpCJiLmU [Dead link]
ADRENOCHROME in Expired EPIPENS & the BIBLE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrNbM1uO3u8 [Dead link]
chatzefratz - (Sean Hross): https://www.youtube.com/user/chatzefratz
(Traces Templar's, Freemasons, Pharaohs back to Switzerland) - Very Educational.
---
FB: The Awakening of Truth - 1 aug 2020
What does Adrenochrome and Monsters Inc have in common?
Harvesting children's fear. Adrenochrome was also made in the Wuhan lab in China.
Follow the white rabbit. Do you see the resemblance to a bunny?
This is the elites drug of choice.
https://www.facebook.com/AwakeningOfTruth/posts/107916214355018
https://www.facebook.com/107360761077230/posts/what-does-adrenochrome-and-monsters-inc-have-in-commonharvesting-childrens-feara/107916214355018/
--
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