02/13/2023 Former DNI John Radcliffe: The Chinese spy balloon shows the Biden administration failed in deterring the CCP. The first Chinese spy balloon was on a dedicated mission, and it was a major breach to our national security. The unidentified flying objects the US shot down recently were nothing like aliens or extraterrestrial beings. The CCP is becoming aggressive by doing the same thing to our allies in the Indo-Pacific





02/13/2023 前国家情报局局长约翰·拉德克利夫：中共间谍气球事件显示了拜登政府对中共没有威慑力。第一个中共间谍气球有特定任务并且对美国国土安全造成重大侵犯。美国击落的其它不明飞行物绝不是外星人或者地外生命。中共野心日益膨胀，他们对我们在印太地区的盟友也做了同样的事情。



