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The Seal, Trumpet & Bowl Judgments: Their Nature & Significance
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
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#Tribulation #FantasticBeasts #Seal #Trumpet #Bowl #JudgmentDay #Gospel #PWMI #History #Revelation #PropheticWitnessMovementInternational #Sermon #PhilipJones #LearningTheBibleTogether #ChartridgeMissionChurch #Chesham


Philip Jones delivers a fast-paced slideshow presentation detailing the Great Tribulation foretold in Revelation. Philip is optimistic that despite these seven years being the most horrifying event in history, with the fantastic beasts, bowls, seals and trumpet judgments, they will also be the most productive time for the Gospel. Enjoy this most extraordinary evening.


Philip Jones YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFs37ReoJGpQ_SlL9MWYGa0G


Prophetic Witness Movement International YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFuyGKFjFuMvHYisBgJ82CXP


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Please make cheques payable to Chartridge Mission Church and send them to the address above, attention Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 7th June 2026.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

Keywords
prophecyprophetictribulationhistorydaymovementwitnessrevelationinternationaljonesjudgmentgreatendtimesbeastsphilipfantasticwidescreenpwmi
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1:05:34End Screen

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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