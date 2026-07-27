Chapter 2 - The Prairie Traveler: A Hand-book for Overland Expeditions by Captain Randolph B. Marcy

Discover the Timeless Wisdom of The Prairie Traveler, Captain Randolph B. Marcy’s essential 1859 handbook for overland expeditions. This is an abridged and adapted version of the classic guide that reveals proven routes to California and Oregon, smart company organization, wagon selection, team management, and practical survival strategies that helped thousands of emigrants cross the American West safely. Perfect for history enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, and anyone interested in pioneer resilience and frontier life.





From daily marching techniques and animal care to river crossings, camp security, and resourcefulness on the trails, Marcy’s insights remain invaluable today. Explore the challenges and solutions of wagon trains, provisions, hunting, and shelters that defined Western expansion. Gain a deeper appreciation for the courage and ingenuity of early travelers with this authoritative voice from the trails.





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