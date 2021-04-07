© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Role of Mitochondria in Alzheimer's Disease
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • April 07, 2021
Ken Sharlin is a board-certified neurologist, consultant, functional medicine practitioner, Assistant Clinical Professor, author and speaker. His medical degrees are from Emory University, and he received his functional medicine certification through The Institute for Functional Medicine. He is author of the #1 bestseller The Healthy Brain Toolbox: Neurologist-Proven Strategies to Improve Memory Loss and Protect Your Aging Brain. As a 3-time Ironman Triathlon finisher, Dr. Sharlin made his story of personal transformation the launching point of his career when he shifted gears to a holistic, lifestyle medicine-oriented approach. He practices general neurology and directs his functional medicine program Brain Tune Up! in Ozark, MO.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.