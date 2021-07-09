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End-time biblical signs: June 2021
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130 views • July 09, 2021
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Credits to SOTTMedia. Thank you SOTTMedia for producing videos which point to the prophecies of Jesus Christ and those of His prophets.
For the past several years, we have witnessed a wide range of events and calamities that point to the return of Jesus Christ (Yeshua), the Son of the living God including extreme weather events and climate change including massive earthquakes, signs in the sun and the moon, sinkholes, cloudbursts (massive rainfalls), hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons and massive deaths of animals were witnessed around the world.
These signs are harbingers of the plagues of God, which will affect those who will take the mark of the Vatican beast and accordingly, will have rejected Christ as their Saviour and His holy ten commandments.
Natural disasters and social chaos have increased tenfold over the past few years; they point to Christ’s imminent return. Only His prophecies have, are and will come to pass, along with those of His prophets since only He is Truth Please read Matthew 24, Luke 21:11, 25; Hosea 4:3 and Daniel 12:4.
More is coming including the current formation of a new world order comprising of a one world government and a one world religion that will see the Vatican and the US join forces to enforce satan’s counterfeit “kingdom” or new world order and the enforcement of Sunday observance, which will be the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). In Bible prophecy, a beast represents a kingdom or nation headed by a ruler (Daniel 7:17, 23).
The Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says the following about its mark:
"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
The RFID chip is not the mark of the beast but rather could well be the technology that will be used to enforce Sunday rest worldwide, which goes directly against the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Most High (Exodus 20:8-11). If the RFID chip is the mark of the beast, then who is the beast of that mark?
The Vatican, which is also home to antichrist, will be using these natural calamities, under the umbrella of climate change, to enforce its mark or its papal sabbath of SUNday worldwide, which will spur God to pour out His plagues on those who will have taken the mark of the Vatican beast.
Now is the time to turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls. Turn to Christ and put your complete faith in Him, flee worldliness and keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit, which represents His divine love and character (Exodus 20; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3; Revelation 14:12), and He will deliver you. Only Christ Jesus (Yeshua) is the Answer!
If you still refuse to accept Christ, prior to His inevitable and imminent return, He will refuse you also! As it is written in Mark 8:38, Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of Me and of My words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when He cometh in the glory of His Father with the holy angels.
The choice is YOURS (Joshua 24:15).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to SOTTMedia. Thank you SOTTMedia for producing videos which point to the prophecies of Jesus Christ and those of His prophets.
For the past several years, we have witnessed a wide range of events and calamities that point to the return of Jesus Christ (Yeshua), the Son of the living God including extreme weather events and climate change including massive earthquakes, signs in the sun and the moon, sinkholes, cloudbursts (massive rainfalls), hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons and massive deaths of animals were witnessed around the world.
These signs are harbingers of the plagues of God, which will affect those who will take the mark of the Vatican beast and accordingly, will have rejected Christ as their Saviour and His holy ten commandments.
Natural disasters and social chaos have increased tenfold over the past few years; they point to Christ’s imminent return. Only His prophecies have, are and will come to pass, along with those of His prophets since only He is Truth Please read Matthew 24, Luke 21:11, 25; Hosea 4:3 and Daniel 12:4.
More is coming including the current formation of a new world order comprising of a one world government and a one world religion that will see the Vatican and the US join forces to enforce satan’s counterfeit “kingdom” or new world order and the enforcement of Sunday observance, which will be the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). In Bible prophecy, a beast represents a kingdom or nation headed by a ruler (Daniel 7:17, 23).
The Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says the following about its mark:
"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
The RFID chip is not the mark of the beast but rather could well be the technology that will be used to enforce Sunday rest worldwide, which goes directly against the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Most High (Exodus 20:8-11). If the RFID chip is the mark of the beast, then who is the beast of that mark?
The Vatican, which is also home to antichrist, will be using these natural calamities, under the umbrella of climate change, to enforce its mark or its papal sabbath of SUNday worldwide, which will spur God to pour out His plagues on those who will have taken the mark of the Vatican beast.
Now is the time to turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls. Turn to Christ and put your complete faith in Him, flee worldliness and keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit, which represents His divine love and character (Exodus 20; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3; Revelation 14:12), and He will deliver you. Only Christ Jesus (Yeshua) is the Answer!
If you still refuse to accept Christ, prior to His inevitable and imminent return, He will refuse you also! As it is written in Mark 8:38, Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of Me and of My words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when He cometh in the glory of His Father with the holy angels.
The choice is YOURS (Joshua 24:15).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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