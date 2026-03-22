Ep. 1948: Afroman Trial, What We Know About The Wildest Case In Hip-Hop Right Now

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I've done a brief rant, narrated footnotes &: presented my commentary:
* Afroman Trial: What We Know About The Wildest Case In Hip-Hop Right Now
https://hiphopwired.com/3048855/afroman-trial-everything-we-know/
* Ohio Constitution, Article 1 - Bill of Rights
https://codes.ohio.gov/ohio-constitution/article-1
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