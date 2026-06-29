Jesus as the Original Christian Racist: Scriptural Analysis of Particularism, Exclusion, and Divine Preference in the Historical Bible

Explore a balanced analysis of historical Bible passages on divine election, ethnic focus in Jesus' teachings, and early Christian particularism. This discussion examines key Gospel accounts alongside Old Testament foundations, inviting reflection on themes of covenant, mission scope, and cultural identity in scripture. Gain fresh perspective on timeless theological questions shaping faith and society today. Perfect for open-minded believers seeking deeper scriptural understanding without modern overlays.

Discover the Biblical Roots of Particularism: A Thoughtful Scriptural Examination of Jesus' Ministry, Covenant Priorities, and Ancient Boundaries

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