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FULL SHOW: Another Study Shows Natural Immunity Stronger And Longer Lasting Than A Vaccine
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191 views • October 21, 2021
Another study emerges showing that the vaccine mandates are totally uncalled for and better yet, that the vaccines really don’t even work. The canary in the coalmine is now the Amish, who have natural herd immunity without masks, mandates, or vaccines. The war against the unvaccinated continues as they lose their jobs and are segregated from society. It’s International Pronouns day, and Infowars has a special celebration. Also, President Donald Trump weighs in on the Biden Presidency.
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