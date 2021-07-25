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Tim Pool is WRONG. | Don't mix Covid19 vaccination issue with politics!
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31 views • July 25, 2021
Tim Pool is rallying the anti-vax community with this tweet, and it is not right.
Vaccination works. I have data to show it (not from the CDC).
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Vaccination works. I have data to show it (not from the CDC).
--
[ SUBSCRIBE AND LIKE THE VIDEO!!! ]
I'm trying to get to 1000 subscribers in order for my channel to get monetized!
---
Support me on Patreon: http://patreon.com/walkingproblemgod
Gettr/Gab/Parler/Minds@WalkingProblem . Twitter@WalkingProblemG . Patreon/Instagram@WalkingProblemGod . FB@/CommonBad
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