Trump supporter pulls gun on rock-throwing DOMESTIC TERRORIST GROUP, ANTIFA.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Footage captured the demonstrators spraying paint across the windshield of the man's truck and smashing the tail lights in Salem on Sunday
The driver wore an American flag sweater, and stepped out of his vehicle as he engaged with the protesters
The video showed him pulling out his gun and pointing it at the anti-fascist protesters after appearing to be maced. He could be heard shouting: 'Get away from me'
As police arrived, the man could be seen putting his gun into the back of his truck before putting his hands up and kneeling on the ground
The tense moment was one of many clashes between left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators and right-wing protesters Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol
The 'Freedom' rally was advertised as an event to honor those who 'fought for our freedoms'
Protesters on the sidewalks and in the street in Salem threw objects at a number of vehicles that drove by the Capitol with American flags
Support my work.
Could you manage to contribute $4/€/£ per month? If so, that would be a big help. Thank you. https://www.flow.page/dissidentrightmedia