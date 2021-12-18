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What is behind the accusations that Russia is attacking Ukraine?
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191 views • December 18, 2021
For weeks, all of the Western media have been painting the picture of an imminent threat to Ukraine from Russia. But what are the hidden facts that make an objective analysis possible in the first place? What motives, for example, on the part of the U.S. adminitration, may be playing a role in the region? Listen to the opposing voice here...
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