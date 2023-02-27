https://gettr.com/post/p29vmaf54ca
2023.02.27 Norovirus is a symbol of vaccine disasters, and it will be used by Xi Jinping to consolidate his dictatorship.
诺若病毒就是疫苗灾难，会被习近平利用来巩固独裁。
