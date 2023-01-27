🔹To Φώς είναι για αυτόν που θέλει να δεί,αυτός που δεν θέλει δυστυχώς θα προσπεράσει...Π.Τουλάτος🔹

🔴Η πληροφόρηση έχει δοθεί πλέον σε όλους απλόχερα...Δεν υπάρχουν δικαιολογίες πια...Οι επιλογές του κάθε ενός θα κρίνουν και την σωτηρία της ψυχής του...
~ΔΕΝ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ ΑΝΑΛΑΜΠΗ ΤΗΣ ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑΣ~
Πηγή/Δικαιώματα των βίντεο απο Heliosradio,Panagiotis Toulatos,Costas milonas
Απόσπασμα από την ραδιοφωνική εκπομπή του Ellada 94,3Fm με τον Κώστα Μυλωνά και καλεσμένο τον Παναγιώτη Τουλάτο
