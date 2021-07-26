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Deep Dive Interview Part 2/3 with Justice Anna Von Reitz | Bodhisattva Love
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29 views • July 26, 2021
Remedy
FIND OUT HOW TO STOP THE PLUNDER, ROBBERY, AND PIRACY!
If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.
Are you really required to file a 1040 income tax form with the IRS?
Are you really required to obey draconian codes and statutes issued by the so called "federal government"?
At Anna Von Reitz website you will learn precisely how Americans have been press-ganged into the foreign international jurisdiction of the sea and have as a result been attached, attacked, and deprived of their rights and property under conditions of fraud, semantic deceit, and non-disclosure.
At The American States Assembly you will learn the lawful remedies for these problems and crimes committed against Americans. Remember, there is no statute of limitations against the crime of fraud, and that fraud destroys any contract that it touches.
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5JXzmrIWcs
FIND OUT HOW TO STOP THE PLUNDER, ROBBERY, AND PIRACY!
If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.
Are you really required to file a 1040 income tax form with the IRS?
Are you really required to obey draconian codes and statutes issued by the so called "federal government"?
At Anna Von Reitz website you will learn precisely how Americans have been press-ganged into the foreign international jurisdiction of the sea and have as a result been attached, attacked, and deprived of their rights and property under conditions of fraud, semantic deceit, and non-disclosure.
At The American States Assembly you will learn the lawful remedies for these problems and crimes committed against Americans. Remember, there is no statute of limitations against the crime of fraud, and that fraud destroys any contract that it touches.
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5JXzmrIWcs
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