Joe Oltmann Untamed | Mark Cook | Commierado & Unpacking Dominion | 02.13.26

Today's episode kicks off with election integrity special guest Mark Cook. He’s an election and cyber-security expert, dropping hard evidence on Dominion Voting Systems. From hidden web servers and proof-of-concept demos showing vulnerabilities. Byrne's latest fire: unsealed grand jury evidence on Smartmatic, compromised hardware from China, a Taiwan switcheroo, and ties to Venezuela/Cuba that could blow open decertification of entire systems. If this holds, it's game-changing proof the machines aren't secure.





We shift to the raw outrage from Colorado parents fighting back against a system that seems hell-bent on protecting predators instead of kids. Erin for Parental Rights out here in Commie land Colorado confronted lawmakers after seven Democrats voted no on tougher penalties for child sex traffickers and then refused to let voters decide via ballot measure. Add in the fresh bomb: Colorado Democrats just introduced a bill to decriminalize prostitution statewide, repealing crimes like soliciting and patronizing while preempting local laws. This isn't protection, it's a dangerous slide that puts vulnerable people at risk, and parents are done staying silent.





This show pulls no punches real parents confronting spineless politicians, fresh legislation that reeks of misplaced priorities, and deep dives into voting tech corruption. Mark Cook brings receipts, Joe brings the heat, and we're asking the questions the establishment dodges. Tune in for truth that hits hard and the call to action Colorado families need right now.





