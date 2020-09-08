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Teresa's escape from brutal 'Satanic Cult' and rituals.
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66 views • September 08, 2020
Disturbing but you need to watch. Satanic Cult victim tells what goes on within. This is just one of many such occurrences happening around the world. It is every body's responsibility to know this and to get involved. This is what Trump is trying to rid the world of. Finally coming to light and something being done.
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