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Why Covid-19 Cases Are Rising In New Zealand w_ Dr. Sam Bailey MD
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73 views • December 13, 2020
Dr Sam talks about what is happening in NZ in regards to COVID-19 and important information you should know about the COVID-19 PCR Test.
Dr. Sam Bailey Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
Dr. Sam Bailey Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
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