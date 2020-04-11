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WHICH SEEDS TO CHOOSE FOR YOUr EMERGENCY SURVIVAL GARDEN? SEED STARTING 101 FOR BEGINNING GARDENERS
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66 views • April 11, 2020
I review what seeds I am starting and why. This is an adjunct to my emergency survival potato patch so we can have a more nutrient rich diet during an emergency.
If you would like a wood carving please email me [email protected]
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If you would like a wood carving please email me [email protected]
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
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