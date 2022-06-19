Barry Manilow: 'I Am Music!'.. 'I've Been Alive Forever!'.. 'I Write the Songs!'.. [17.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Satan wrote the first song ever.Right here God told Satan after he fell thid passage. He created him for that purpose. Telling him he had it all. That his pipes and tabret were laced with the finest stones.

'Thou hast been in Eden the garden of God; every precious stone was thy covering, the sardius, topaz, and the diamond, the beryl, the onyx, and the jasper, the sapphire, the emerald, and the carbuncle, and gold: the workmanship of thy tabrets and of thy pipes was prepared in thee in the day that thou wast created.' - Ezekiel 28:13





Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 222.3K subscribers

Songs You Thought Were Innocent - VIEW FULL PLAYLIST

5 videos - 3,613 views - Last updated on Sep 16, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsOoCVa-wztPT-zCXNiWuWpHTSMzv2kwc





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mve1wiiii2c&list=PLsOoCVa-wztPT-zCXNiWuWpHTSMzv2kwc&ab_channel=TamaraMagdaleneLionessofTHEYeshua2





52 Views jun 17, 2022

Krelboyne Kipp

251 subscribers

https://youtu.be/XSWrMHssEWw

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW52RGalT0OFJ9MKOwGCsVg



