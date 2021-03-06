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A Message of Desperation About mRNA Vaccine Coercion In Israel.
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1601 views • March 06, 2021
It's called by the fluffy name 'Green Passport' what it actually is we know to be mandatory vaccination via the back door.
Sure they don't make it mandatory by an act of parliament, so they cut off your income, food, travel and medical treatment by insisting you have an experimental jab and a 'Green Passport' to be able to access these things. In other words, take the jab or die.
It's not just happening in Israel, this 'Covid Passport' system is something that they will introduce all over the western hemisphere. They have already spoken about it, especially in the UK and Eire.
The power is in our hands to prevent this. Make sure the Nuremberg Code is upheld - it is illegal to force medical experiments on anyone under international Law.
Sure they don't make it mandatory by an act of parliament, so they cut off your income, food, travel and medical treatment by insisting you have an experimental jab and a 'Green Passport' to be able to access these things. In other words, take the jab or die.
It's not just happening in Israel, this 'Covid Passport' system is something that they will introduce all over the western hemisphere. They have already spoken about it, especially in the UK and Eire.
The power is in our hands to prevent this. Make sure the Nuremberg Code is upheld - it is illegal to force medical experiments on anyone under international Law.
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