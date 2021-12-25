BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

080 - The Holy Spirit In the OT - Am I Lost If I'm Fearful - What's Up Prof 80
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
31 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • December 25, 2021
A few of the large volume of questions received, are addressed in this episode i.e. Bible verses that seem to be contradicting; The presence of the Holy Spirit in the Old Testament; If I am fearful, am I lost; Will satan deceive people after the close of probation; Is Israel still the covenant people of God?

Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/

Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....

Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums

0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
2:08 God has no pleasure in the destruction of the wicked –
6:49 Please explain Amos 4:7
9:50 The presence of the Holy Spirit in the OT
11:34 If I am fearful does that mean that I am lost? – Second death
18:20 Will satan deceive people after the close of probation
24:32 Is the latter rain falling now?
25:43 Does probation close for SDA’s first?
26:35 What does Walter and Martin eat in a day
37:27 Do the angels in heaven keep the Sabbath like we do?
39:56 Are the commandments the same for angels and men?

#WalterVeith #WhatsUpPRof #CloseOfProbation
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithparadisefreekindnessend timebelieveheaven helltendernesshealth wealthevolution sciencelove truthheart feelsin pain suffering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Sterling Ashworth
TSA&#8217;s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

TSA’s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

Morgan S. Verity
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy