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080 - The Holy Spirit In the OT - Am I Lost If I'm Fearful - What's Up Prof 80
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30 views • December 25, 2021
A few of the large volume of questions received, are addressed in this episode i.e. Bible verses that seem to be contradicting; The presence of the Holy Spirit in the Old Testament; If I am fearful, am I lost; Will satan deceive people after the close of probation; Is Israel still the covenant people of God?
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
2:08 God has no pleasure in the destruction of the wicked –
6:49 Please explain Amos 4:7
9:50 The presence of the Holy Spirit in the OT
11:34 If I am fearful does that mean that I am lost? – Second death
18:20 Will satan deceive people after the close of probation
24:32 Is the latter rain falling now?
25:43 Does probation close for SDA’s first?
26:35 What does Walter and Martin eat in a day
37:27 Do the angels in heaven keep the Sabbath like we do?
39:56 Are the commandments the same for angels and men?
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpPRof #CloseOfProbation
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
2:08 God has no pleasure in the destruction of the wicked –
6:49 Please explain Amos 4:7
9:50 The presence of the Holy Spirit in the OT
11:34 If I am fearful does that mean that I am lost? – Second death
18:20 Will satan deceive people after the close of probation
24:32 Is the latter rain falling now?
25:43 Does probation close for SDA’s first?
26:35 What does Walter and Martin eat in a day
37:27 Do the angels in heaven keep the Sabbath like we do?
39:56 Are the commandments the same for angels and men?
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpPRof #CloseOfProbation
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