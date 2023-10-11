Many SNAILS and slugs GORGING UPON TEA BAGS in my survival garden MVI_5270

The snails and slugs in the far back garden
have taken over from the hairy caterpillars, and are well on target to eat
every last potato leaf. I have not had time to pick the snail off every day,
instead, maybe every few weeks. I was snailing today, and discovered a group of
them on these tea bags.
