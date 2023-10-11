Create New Account
Many SNAILS and slugs GORGING UPON TEA BAGS in my survival garden MVI_5270
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday

The snails and slugs in the far back garden have taken over from the hairy caterpillars, and are well on target to eat every last potato leaf. I have not had time to pick the snail off every day, instead, maybe every few weeks. I was snailing today, and discovered a group of them on these tea bags.

slugsgardengingerraincaulifloweronioncarrotshomecelerypumpkinlemongrasscucumberssnailsred cabbagemulleinhumuscold wintersaving seedhilling potatoesdried garlicgrub damagefennel seeddividing clumpsmarrowscarob trees

