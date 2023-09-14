Create New Account
COVID 19 IS A FRENCH PATENTED PRODUCT OF INSTITUTE PASTEUR. ACTIVATED BY 5G
itsthejews
itsthejews
2 Subscribers
188 views
Published 18 hours ago

This video shows the patents and explains the true origens of the COVID 19 Bio-Weapon so called vaccinee. The COVID 19 shot has HIV, and malaria inserted. 5G activated nanoparticles become active in 5G radiated areas.

5gdepopulationbioweaponvaxxcovid

