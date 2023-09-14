COVID 19 IS A FRENCH PATENTED PRODUCT OF INSTITUTE PASTEUR. ACTIVATED BY 5G

This video shows the patents and explains the true origens of the COVID 19 Bio-Weapon so called vaccinee. The COVID 19 shot has HIV, and malaria inserted. 5G activated nanoparticles become active in 5G radiated areas.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.