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30 Minute Garage Gym Workout #1 Chest, Back, Bi’s & Tri’s.
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22 views • November 29, 2020
Getting a good workout with gyms closed during lockdown is a little more difficult but not impossible.
In this workout circuit is One arm dumbbell rows, dumbbell bench press, dumbbell curls and French press.
Starting at 25lbs and 15 reps and moving up in weight each time.
Watch the workout, listen to the jams!
In this workout circuit is One arm dumbbell rows, dumbbell bench press, dumbbell curls and French press.
Starting at 25lbs and 15 reps and moving up in weight each time.
Watch the workout, listen to the jams!
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