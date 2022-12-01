Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S.S. Liberty Attack - What Happened, Who Knew and Why - Betrayal at the Highest Level
32 views
channel image
Deception By Omission
Published 15 hours ago |

Excerpts from the over 4 part documentary series "Sacrificing Liberty" tell the story of that day straight from the mouths of the survivors who were threatened with imprisonment or worse to remain silent about what happened when Israel attacked the USS Liberty on June 8th, 1967.
It was undersold as a tragic accident on the part of Israel, but that is an outright lie.

Hear what happened from the men who were on the vessel that day who dare to reveal what they were threatened to keep silent at great penalty. This is why they didn't and the real truth behind the cover up precipitated by LBJ, Robert McNamara and the highest levels of both our and the government of Israel. A story that all patriotic Americans should hear.

Full 4 part documentary, over 4 hours in length, can be viewed at  https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/

Subscribe to this channel for updates.

Keywords
israellbjgovernment corruptionbetrayalusslibertygovernment cover-upgovernment liespolitics and current eventsgovernment collusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket