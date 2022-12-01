U.S.S. Liberty Attack - What Happened, Who Knew and Why - Betrayal at the Highest Level

Excerpts from the over 4 part documentary series "Sacrificing Liberty" tell the story of that day straight from the mouths of the survivors who were threatened with imprisonment or worse to remain silent about what happened when Israel attacked the USS Liberty on June 8th, 1967.

It was undersold as a tragic accident on the part of Israel, but that is an outright lie.



Hear what happened from the men who were on the vessel that day who dare to reveal what they were threatened to keep silent at great penalty. This is why they didn't and the real truth behind the cover up precipitated by LBJ, Robert McNamara and the highest levels of both our and the government of Israel. A story that all patriotic Americans should hear.



Full 4 part documentary, over 4 hours in length, can be viewed at https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/

