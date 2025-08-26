BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Perturbation Anxiety Is that something we cannot fix?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
19 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

(Course on Arkhub.io: The Truth About Vaccines and the Immune System: https://app.arkhub.io/account/program-details/2139)

So here are perturbations. I bet the word perturbation is in my dictionary here, because I want to know exactly what it means in 1828 when our founding father, who was my hero, the doctors, Benjamin Rush, the scientist side of my hero is, of course, Thomas Jefferson, the true scientist. Perturbation is the disquiet or agitation of mind, a restlessness of passion, great uneasiness, disturbance, disorder, commotion in public affairs.

You think people need a little microbiome transplant here? The cost of disquiet, disquiet that anxiety, ah, anxiety is that something that's not molecular, is that something we can't fix?

Not with a drug, but with metabolism, with food, the way God intended. So all you're looking at here are the perturbations of the three major pathways, and when the arrow gets bigger and when you have too many poisons in the air, why don't we just say chemtrails? Why don't we just say the metals and the glyphosates and the soil and the water and the vaccine, the synthetic 300 we gave our fish, we gave our cows, we poisoned the soil. Plants, by the way, genetically modified plants are vaccinations.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 08/18/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show Aug 19: https://x.com/DocOfDetox/status/1957835051728793852

Nutritional Foundation: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyDailyProtocol

healthnewstruthmetabolismanxietyjudy mikovits
