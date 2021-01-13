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FULL SHOW: BREAKING: DOJ And FBI About To Be Unleashed After False Flag Capitol Attack
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260 views • January 13, 2021
The entire political, technological, and legal system is now being levied against President Trump and his supporters. As President Trump is delivering remarks from Texas, the FBI and DOJ go live to counter the President and announce the entire force the FBI and DOJ will be used to arrest and prosecute Trump supporters. The Republicans, lead by Mitch McConnel, are doing everything they can to separate themselves from Trump and stab him in the back as he leaves the White House, and the cowardly Republican media pundits are joining in on the fun. The complete double standard of the left continues to expose itself whether it be claims of election fraud or now mask enforcement. Guests include Evelyn Rae and Tom Pappert. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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