Palestinian UN ambassador: says Netanyahu ended deal for domestic political reasons
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
55 views • 1 month ago

Video and description from Al-Jazeera.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour addressed the UN Security Council, condemning Israel’s overnight attacks on Gaza and urging full implementation of Resolution 2735. He accused Israeli leaders of prioritising "political survival over the survival of hostages" and pursuing "mass forcible displacement and annexation" in Gaza. Mansour stressed the need for a two-state solution, warning that Israel’s actions aim to "close the door of peace and open the door of war." He called on the Council to support the Arab-led peace plan, saying, "Life must prevail. Liberty must prevail. Peace must prevail." Mansour urged immediate action to sustain the ceasefire, end the occupation, and achieve Palestinian independence.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
